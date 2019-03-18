Home

Judith Davis
Judith May Byiers Davis


Judith May Byiers Davis Obituary
Judith May Byiers Davis, 68, of Louisa, passed away at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital on March 13, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends after a two-year battle with lung cancer. Judy was born Dec. 7, 1950 in Richmond to William and Gladys Byiers, of Bumpass.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Byiers Jr.; and sister, Patricia Walker.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Roger Davis Sr.; brother, Larry Byiers, of Callao, Va.; daughter, Rebecca Mitchell, of Richmond; son, Roger Davis Jr. (Leanne), of Louisa; granddaughters, Samantha Maddra (Jeff), of Louisa, Nikki Brown (Jamie), of Bumpass, and Ashleigh Davis (Austin Nichols), of Mechanicsville, Va.; grandson, Tyler Davis, of Louisa; great-grandsons, Nicholas and Lucas Brown, of Bumpass; great-granddaughter, Jacquelyn Maddra, of Louisa; special friends, Elizabeth Thomas and Lisa Frazier; and numerous other family and friends.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 2 p.m. on March 23 at Louisa Fire Department. The family would like to welcome anyone whose life was touched by Judy in any way.
Special thanks to the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department and the staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Published in Central Virginian on Mar. 19, 2019
