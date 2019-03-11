|
Louise S. Hopkins, 91, of Louisa, passed away on March 9, 2019 at her residence.
Louise was preceded in death by her father, Willie A. Sharpe; mother, Myrtle G. Sharpe; and husband, Clifton Conway Hopkins.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Louise loved her family and living on the farm.
Graveside services for Louise will be on March 14 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Louisa.
Woodward Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Central Virginian on Mar. 14, 2019