Marjorie Jackson Ragland, 88, passed away Feb. 10, 2019 at her home in Bumpass. She was born in Louisa County, daughter of the late Massie and Bessie Dabney Jackson.

Marjorie was educated in Louisa County and was a graduate of Virginia State University. She taught elementary school in Orange and Hanover counties, retiring from South Anna Elementary in 1993. She was a dedicated member of the House of God from the 1970s until her death.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ragland Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Rhonda R. Gaines and her husband, Mark, Charles Ragland Jr., and his wife, Anita, and Craig Ragland; four grandchildren, Cherie Gaines, Charles Gaines, Christopher Gaines and Anaya Ragland; sister, Shirley Robinson; brother, Spencer Jackson; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; close children and grandchildren of her late husband; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A homegoing service will be held at 12 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the House of God, 5442 Columbia Rd, Gordonsville. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is handling the arrangements.