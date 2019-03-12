Mary Elizabeth Coleman was born to Charlie Lewis and Estell Coleman on Sept. 17, 1927 in Mineral. On the morning of Sunday, March 3, 2019, she earned her angel wings and made a peaceful transition to her heavenly resting place after 91 blessed years.

She accepted Christ at an early age and remained a faithful member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church well into her later years. She graduated from Spotsylvania County Public Schools and later returned to Louisa County where she was employed for many years as a domestic worker. Carrying out duties as a talented seamstress and skillful cook, she was best known for the buttermilk biscuits she made from scratch and her homemade blackberry roll.

After retiring, she became a devoted caregiver to the elderly and opened her home to neighborhood children and became the only babysitter that her devoted granddaughters, Cindy and Di'Andra would ever know. Mary is affectionately known in the community for having a sweet spirit, sharing a pleasant smile and for the kindness she showed to everyone who crossed her path.

Mary was preceded in death by both parents; brothers, David Gunnet Coleman Jr. and Arthur Jerome Coleman; and sisters, Cora Lee Coleman-Hunter and Dorothy Howard Coleman.

Mary was the loving mother to nine grateful children, Benjamin Coleman (Sybil), Bertha Barney (Thomas), Pearl Edith Coleman and David Lee Coleman, all of Mineral, Leon Coleman (Sullie) and Mary Ann Scott (Israel) both of Waldorf, Md., Mary Jane Brobbey (Edward) of Fluvanna, Eldora Faye James (Devin) of Fairmont Heights, Md., and Elnora Mae Carroll (Robert- fiancé, deceased) of Waldorf, Md.; nephews, Jerry Coleman (Carolyn), of Washington, D.C., and Michael Coleman, of North Carolina; and niece, Rosa Coleman-White of Morgantown, N.C.

Mary resided with her devoted daughter, Pearl, who served as her primary caregiver, and she was also blessed with a dedicated nursing assistant, Kimberly Houchens. Her legacy lives on through 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, family and friends who will cherish the memories of a life well-lived.

Funeral services were held on March 9 at Laurel Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Carpenter officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

D. D. Watson Mortician Inc., Louisa, handled the arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonmortician.com. Published in Central Virginian on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary