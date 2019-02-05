Paul Lionel Belair, 85, of Blue Ridge Shores, Louisa, Va., passed away at home on Feb. 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Ida Belair, of Tilton, N.H., and five of his six brothers and sisters.

Left to remember him with love are his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann Belair; his daughters and their husbands, Anne Marie and Chuck Pace of Charlottesville, and Margaret and David Leckrone of Earlysville; his seven grandchildren, Madeleine, Caroline, Robert, and Laura Pace, and Jeffrey, Thomas, and Kimberly Leckrone; and his beloved twin sister, Pauline Robichaud, of Tilton, N.H.

Paul was born April 6, 1933, in Northfield, N.H. The first of his family to attend college, Paul graduated from the University of New Hampshire and later earned a master's degree from American University. For 30 years, Paul taught history at Yorktown High School in Arlington, Va.

Outside of school hours, he ran his own interior design firm, Belair Interiors, as a self-taught interior designer and contractor. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Blue Ridge Shores, where Paul took great pride in renovating an A-frame cottage into their home, as well as doing design work and contracting for friends and neighbors.

He served two terms as Louisa County's representative to the Region Ten Community Services Board and was instrumental in building Region Ten facilities in both Louisa and Nelson Counties. Those who knew him will not forget his sense of humor, his generosity, and his loving heart.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 with a funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, Mineral, Va. Memorial donations may be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, the Louisa County Resource Council, or the Louisa County Fire Department.

