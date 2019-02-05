Roberta Louise Gallion Shobe, 93, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 19, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John David Shobe Jr.; her parents, F. E. and Sadie Gallion of Louisa; her sisters, Elizabeth Harman and Jan McClellan; her brothers, Fred E. Gallion Jr. and William Gallion; her granddaughter, Leslie Trevvett; and nephews Stephen McClellan and Jeffrey McClellan.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and faithful daughter, Angela Trevvett of Richmond; a devoted and loving son, John David Shobe III (Leigh), both of Richmond; her grandchildren, Ellen Kane Shobe of Denver, Colo.; John David Shobe IV of Gunnison, Colo., E. Miller Trevvett (Beth) and Ashley Trevvett of Richmond; nieces Judy Harman Werner (Steve) and Becky Guinn (Bill); nephews Michael Harman (Michelle) and William McClellan (Wendy); great-grandchildren, Lindsey Quiriconi (Zack), Miller Trevvett, Jack Trevvett; Mason Cobb (Wade), Henry Cobb and Penn Farmer; great-great-grandchildren Wiley Cobb and Octavia Boughton; and step-grandsons, Nicholas Kiczales, Luke Kiczales and Noah Kiczales.

Born in Lynchburg, and raised on Edgewood Farm in Louisa, Bobbie, or "Ma" as she was known to her family, attended Richmond Professional Institute where she met her husband, Dave.

A lifelong homemaker, Ma loved nothing more than to be with her family, telling stories, laughing, and cooking food for anyone who walked through her kitchen door. Her sweet tea was second to none.

Her fierce love for her family will be cherished by all of those who adored her, forever. A celebration of her life was held in the mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park on Feb. 1. Donations in her name may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Avenue, Henrico, VA 23229. Published in Central Virginian on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary