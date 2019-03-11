Thomas Edward McDaniel, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 8, 2019, at his home in Louisa. He was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Louisa, to Gilbert Ross and Bessie Pearl (Pettit) McDaniel.

Edward is survived by his wife, Emily McDaniel; children, Thomas Wayne McDaniel and his wife, Cammie, Deborah Sue Bickley and her husband, Danny, and Wanda Gayle Powell and her significant other, Randy Payton; grandchildren, James Michael Hicks, Crystal Bickley Evatt, Thomas Evatt, Jennifer Marie Powell and her husband, Jamie, Richard Wayne Bickley Jr. and his wife, Melissa, Kimberly Ann McDaniel, Kelly McDaniel, Racheal McDaniel and Travis McDaniel; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of other extended family members and friends.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Some of Edward's favorite times were dancing around the yard, spending time with family, hunting with his rabbit dogs, gardening and enjoying the simple pleasures of life.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Edward's family who stepped up to the plate to be able to keep him in his home; and to the staff of Legacy Hospice for their devoted, loving support and care.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. March 12 at Woodward Funeral Home in Louisa. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. March 11 at Woodward Funeral Home.