Willie Mae Hess, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by family members.

Mrs. Hess was born February 12, 1922 in Adkins, Va. She is the daughter of the late Mattie and Charles Ball. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William Clarence Hess; an infant daughter; beloved daughters, Betty Deacon and Linda A. Nuckols; four brothers; two sisters; sons-in-law Steve Rudich and AC Nuckols; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one great-great-grandchild.

Survivors include her two sons, Charles T. "Tommy" Hess and wife Merri, of Charleston, S.C., and John Hess and wife Francis, of Lewiston, Maine; three daughters, Barbara S. Rudich of Stafford, Carol J. Nuckols and husband Danny, of Bumpass, Ann Sprouse and husband Walter, of Louisa; one sister, Deloris Smith of Clayton, N.C.; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hess was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She and Mr. Hess raised their children in Springfield, where she worked at Alexandria Hospital. They retired to Louisa County where she was a member of Mineral Baptist Church. Later in life she moved to Stafford and became a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. She was very outgoing and made friends easily. She loved to bowl, travel, watch TV and spend time with her family.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Woodward Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com. Published in Central Virginian on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary