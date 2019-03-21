Mr. Albert Gilbert Dawson CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Alfred G. Dawson, those of his beloved nieces, Sylvia D. Murray (Ernest), Johnette Ward, Renee Ross (Curtis), Stacey McFall, Charlotte D. Little (Irving), nephew, Alphonzo J. Ward, grandnieces, grandnephews, special cousin, Alma Williams, special friend, Isadora Long and a host of cousins, relatives and friends are invited to attend his Home Going Service on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12:noon at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 570 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The family will be receiving friends at the church on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. Family and friends may also pay their last respect to Mr. Dawson on Saturday, at the church, from 11: a.m. until service time. Entombment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you please make memorial donations to: Salem Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 570 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street P.O. Box 994
Charleston, SC 29402
(843) 722-3348
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2019