Albert Pringle Spann Charleston - Albert Pringle Spann, 83, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1935 in Bamberg, SC, third son of the late Thelma Lewis Spann and the late Joseph Elliot Spann, Sr. Pringle graduated from the Citadel with a BA in 1957. He served in the Army as an active reservist. Growing up in Bamberg gave Pringle a great love for the outdoors where he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He founded, owned, and operated Pringle Spann Trucking Company. As an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, he utilized his cooking and gardening skills. Pringle enjoyed his family and working in his yard. His family will remember him as fun loving and a huge Citadel fan. Besides his parents, Pringle was preceded in death by his great-aunt, Natalie Hooton, and older brothers, Dr. Charles Lewis Spann and Joseph Elliott Spann, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Virginia "Joyce" Young Spann of Charleston, SC; children: Marguerite Clayton (Michael Clayton) of Summerville, SC, Julia Mitchell (Paul) of Summerville, SC, Albert Pringle Spann, Jr. of Charleston, SC; and Natalie Crenshaw of Charleston, SC. Grandchildren include: Elizabeth Maute, John Mitchell, Paul Mitchell, William Mitchell, Brooke Hamilton, and Ray Crenshaw. Great-grandchildren include: Gabe Maute, Lillie Maute, Tanner Mitchell, Ellie Mitchell, Everly Mitchell, Willow Crenshaw and Norah Crenshaw. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 714 Riverdale Drive, Charleston, SC, 29407. Memorial contributions may be made to the , The Citadel, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, or a .