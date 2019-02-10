In Loving MemoryOf MRS. ALBERTHA SINGLETON August 14, 1920~February 11, 2009 Mama, we hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain. To be with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. Your children, Herman D. Singleton I. (Gloria), Delores S. Jenkins (William), Ruthie S. Backman, Lucille S. Pinckney (Rufus), Robert L. Singleton, Jr., Carolyn S. Brown (Howard), Grands, and Great-Grands.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERTHA SINGLETON.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019