ALBERTHA SINGLETON

In Memoriam
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERTHA SINGLETON.

In Loving MemoryOf MRS. ALBERTHA SINGLETON August 14, 1920~February 11, 2009 Mama, we hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain. To be with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. Your children, Herman D. Singleton I. (Gloria), Delores S. Jenkins (William), Ruthie S. Backman, Lucille S. Pinckney (Rufus), Robert L. Singleton, Jr., Carolyn S. Brown (Howard), Grands, and Great-Grands.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.