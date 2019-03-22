In Loving Memory Of Our Parents and Grandparents REV. ALFRED FREDERICK ESAU March 23, 1923 ~ April 29, 2005 CATHERINE STEVENS ESAU Dec. 18, 1924 ~ Aug. 24, 1982 Guide me, O Thou great Jehovah, Pilgrim through this barren land; I am weak, but Thou art mighty, Hold me with Thy pow'rful hand. When I tread the verge of Jordan, Bid my anxious fears subside; Death of death and hell's Destruction, Land me safe on Canaan's side. Sadly missed by your daughter Alfreda Brown and son-in-law Councilman Aaron Brown, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFRED FREDERICK ESAU.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 23, 2019