Alfred William Moessner Mt. Pleasant - Alfred William Moessner, 83, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Tommie Landers Moessner entered into eternal rest Friday, February 1, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Entombment with Masonic Rites will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday in Mount Pleasant Chapel from 10:00 am until time of the service. Al was born October 25, 1935 in Marion, South Carolina, son of the late John C. Moessner and Jennie Jacobson Moessner. He was raised on Sullivan's Island, and served in the US Navy, both active duty and in the reserves. In 1965, he and his wife Tommie moved to Mount Pleasant where they raised their family and have resided since. Al enjoyed a long career in the restaurant supply business and was active in the community. He was a member of Hibben United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years, and served as Past Master of Etiwan Lodge 95 AFM, and Past Grand Steward of the Grand Lodge of AFM of South Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 58 years; his son, John C. Moessner (Diane) of Goose Creek, SC; his daughter, Anna Marie Dobbins (Curtis) of Greenville, SC; his grandchildren, Julia Grace Dobbins, Emily Marie Moessner (Peter), Michael C. Moessner, Allison Hopkins (Justin), and Katelin Hyman (Kris), Caroline Dobbins, and Ashley Owens (Mark); and his great-grandchildren, Adelyn Carrow and Alden Carrow. Memorials may be made to Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019