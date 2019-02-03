Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Entombment
Following Services
Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Alfred William Moessner


Alfred William Moessner Obituary
Alfred William Moessner Mt. Pleasant - The Funeral Service for Alfred William Moessner will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Entombment with Masonic Rites will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday in Mount Pleasant Chapel from 10:00 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2019
