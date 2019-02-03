|
Alfred William Moessner Mt. Pleasant - The Funeral Service for Alfred William Moessner will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Entombment with Masonic Rites will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday in Mount Pleasant Chapel from 10:00 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2019