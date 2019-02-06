In Loving Memory Of ALLEN G. BARNETTE Feb. 14, 1992 ~ Feb. 7, 2010 It's been 9 years and you were only 17. We still remember how you'd grace us with your charms and your laughter. We all wish that we could hear your voice, to feel your touch, to see your handsome face, with your twinkling, mysterious, heart-melting grin. We hope you knew how much you meant and how much we love the child God sent. Forever in the hearts of family and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019