Ann Amelia O'Brien Summerville - Ann Amelia Slattery O'Brien, 83, of Summerville, widow of Thomas Francis O'Brien, Sr. passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019. Mrs. O'Brien was born August 4, 1935 in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late John Joseph Slattery and Amelia Woodard Slattery. She was a graduate of Bishop England High School where she met her sweetheart and husband of 54 years. She was a faithful Catholic and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She ran a child care business for more than 25 years out of her home. Her family and many friends were the joy of her life. Survivors include her six children, Thomas Francis O'Brien, Jr. (Carolyn), William (Billy) Joseph O'Brien (Ashley), Sarah Ann O'Brien Franz (Mario), Alice Amelia O'Brien, John Kevin O'Brien (Marguerite), and Patrick Michael O'Brien (Tanya);9 grandchildren, Daniel, Jacqueline, Patrick, Jonathan, William, Sean, Meghan, Mary Elizabeth and Colin; one great-granddaughter, Annaliese; two sisters, Jeanette Frost and Joan Keever; sister-in-law, Sally O'Brien and many nieces and nephews and their families. Ann is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Francis O'Brien, Sr.; sister, Patricia Sheehan; brothers-in-law, Col. Stanfield Frost (Retired), Paul Keever, Joseph O'Brien, Sr. and Harold Sheehan, Sr; and daughter-in-law, Marcia McCarty O'Brien. A funeral mass will be held at 2 o'clock Friday, February 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. The family will receive visitors in the church hall following the mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, P.O. Box 607, Johns Island, SC 29457. This is a local Catholic charity near and dear to Ann and her sisters' hearts. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.