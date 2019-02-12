Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ann Shoun Stanton Kiawah Island, SC - Ann Shoun Stanton of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, passed away at her home on February 2, 2019. She began her life in Atlanta, Georgia, as the daughter of Retta Clark and Murray Chase Shoun. With her younger sister, Retta Shoun Kern, she spent her early years in Atlanta. After graduating from Pine Manor College in Boston, Ann studied at the University of Georgia where she became an avid "Bulldog" fan. In 1952, a blind date with the nephew of family friends for the New Year's Eve "9 O'Clocks" took her on a new path. Lieutenant "Stan" Stanton and Ann were married September 12, 1952, and sailed off to Europe. As an Army wife, she lived with Stan and her three children in France, Germany, Georgia, West Virginia, Kansas, DC, a long stay in Hawaii, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. Through all the moves, her contagious energy instilled a positive sense of adventure in the entire family. In 1979, after 29 years of service, Ann and The Colonel settled at Kiawah to be close to family. Ann loved running and tennis but her great passions were her family and her animals. She rode horses as a child and rekindled her love for riding in the early 1960s when her children began to share this enthusiasm. She became a life-long horsewoman along with her two daughters. Ann was an early champion of therapeutic riding and a faithful supporter when her daughter was named the director of Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding (CATR). She was an active rider throughout her life and as a current student in her beloved program she will be deeply missed. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Col. Walter C. Stanton, Jr. (Ret.) of Kiawah Island, SC; two daughters, Murray Stanton Neale (Randy) of Charleston, SC, and Retta Stanton Koch (Jack) of Kiawah Island, SC; a son, Walter C. Stanton, III (Nan) of Columbia, SC; a sister, Retta Shoun Kern of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, James Neale, Al Neale, Elliott Koch, Murray Koch, Brittany Koch, and Ellie Stanton Davis; and, great-grandchildren, Isabella Urruty, Guerry Davis, and Guy Davis. The Mass of Christian Burial for Ann will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, on March 1st at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, P.O. Box 146, Johns Island, SC 29457. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019

