Anna Mae De La Cruz CHARLESTON - Anna Mae De La Cruz, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away February 26, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 02, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. She will be laid to rest in Payne Church Cemetery, James Island, SC. The viewing will be held one-hour prior to the service at the church. She is survived by her only child, Susan Moore (Carl Moore, Sr.,); grandchildren: Josh Moore, Carl Moore, Jr. (Kira), Antoinet Moore, and Octavia Moore-Washington (Davon); seven great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Mr. Ralph De La Cruz and Mrs. Susan Brown. Family and friends may visit at 1415 Ft. Johnson Rd., Charleston, South Carolina 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC, 29403. OFFICE: 843. 727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2019