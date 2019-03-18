Anne R. Currier Summerville - Anne R. Currier, 96, a longtime resident of Summerville, SC, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottages. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019 at Parks Funeral Home from 6-8 o'clock. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 9 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will take place at Summerville Cemetery Mausoleum. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottages, 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. She was born July 30, 1922 in Somersworth, NH. She was the daughter of John E. Hanegan and Bertha Vanasse Hanegan and was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, sewing, needlework, and puzzles. She was a long-time member of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church. Anne had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She and her beloved husband of 60 years enjoyed traveling to all 52 states. Her children brought her great joy in her later years. Survivors include her son, Robert Joseph Currier (Penny) of Lebanon, PA; four daughters, Carole A. Laurion (Robert) of Venice, FL, Marcia C. Porter (William) of Charleston, SC, Donna M. Edwards of Summerville, SC, Linda M. Crawford (Raymond) of Great Falls, MT; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. Anne was predeceased by her husband, Joseph R. Currier, brothers, Richard Hanegan, Thomas Hanegan, two sisters, Christine Vachon and Teresa Lambert and two grandsons, Kyle J. Currier and Scott A. Porter. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary