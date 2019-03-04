Apolonio Cantu, Jr. Summerville - Apolonio Cantu, Jr., 66, husband of Barbara "Bobbie" Sucaldito Cantu, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at a local hospital. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church at 9 o'clock. The Rite of Committal will follow at Summerville Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 - 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Apolonio was born August 16, 1952 in Port Clinton, Ohio, a son of Apolonio Cantu and Maria Villarreal Cantu. He was an U.S. Navy veteran. He worked as a Civil Service Supervisor and was a member of the Guam Association. Apolonio enjoyed collecting antiques. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Barbara (Bobbie) Cantu of Summerville; his two sons, Antonio Cantu (Latoya) of La Mesa, CA, Ricardo Cantu (Megan) of Charleston; his mother, Maria Cantu of Port Clinton, OH; one brother, Alfredo Cantu of Oregon, OH; four sisters, Guadalupe Mitchell (Thurman) of Port Clinton, OH, Martha Wilkins (Gary) of Marblehead, OH, Teresa Ashton (David) of Port Clinton, Rosie Nagy (Steve) of Oregon, OH; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Apolonio is predeceased by his father, Apolonio Cantu, Sr., paternal grandparents, Alfredo and Antonia Cantu, and maternal grandparents, Ventura and Herlinda Villarreal. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary