in Loving Memory Of ARNIC J. WASHINGTON Nov. 19, 1934 ~ Feb. 7, 2017 It has been 2 years since we've laughed, hugged, and shared good times. We miss your presence, your thoughtful words of encouragement, your way of making sure everything was ok. You will never be forgotten, because you have left your mark... "US", your family and friends. Always remembered, missed and loved by family & friends. Your Loving wife,Rosalee and Children, Myra and Raymond, Grands, and Great-Grands
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019