Arthur A. Bottone Mt. Pleasant - Arthur Anthony Bottone, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on March 4, 2019. He was born on September 10,1930 in Brooklyn, New York, son of Amelia Bottoglione and Antonio Bottone. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Sylvia, Mary and Ellen. He is survived by his wife, Jean Ormsbee Bottone of Mt Pleasant, SC; his sister Irene (Bottone) Lucente of Staten Island, NY, his son Arthur "Chip" and Gina (Weyhrich) Bottone of Cornelius, NC, his son Dr. Gregory Bottone and Liane (Mosher) Bottone of Mt. Pleasant, SC and his grandchildren Brooke, Taylor, Kendall, Alex and Matthew as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Art was a first generation American and the youngest of 5 children. He graduated from The School of Aviation Training in New York City. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952. Upon leaving the military, he received a degree in Physics, from Long Island University. In 1955, he went to work for Westinghouse Electric, in the research and development field. During his career, he was awarded 13 patents. He also was at the forefront of retail color-corrected lighting, to increase color appeal of products. He retired from Phillips Lighting Corp after 41 years. Most importantly, in 1958, he married the love of his life, Jean Ormsbee. They had two sons, Arthur "Chip" Bottone, Jr. and Gregory Bottone. The family resided in Old Bridge, NJ. Art was very active in local politics for many years. He served a time as the Chairman/Director of the Old Bridge Water Authority. He was active in community service through the Elks Club, B.P.O.E. 2229, where he served as Exalted Ruler. Upon retirement, he followed his sons and grandchildren South. They settled in Mount Pleasant and again, Art became very active in the local Elks chapter, B.P.O.E. 242. He also worked as a ranger at the Wild Dunes Resort Golf Course. Throughout his life, Art never met a stranger. He loved his life, his family and friends, golf and music. He would play his guitar accompanying Jean on sing-a-longs with friends, for hours at a time. He will be dearly missed by all that had the privilege and honor of meeting him. A memorial service and reception will be held on Sunday March 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Elks Lodge 242, 1113 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Hospice of Mount Pleasant or the Elks National Foundation, Charleston Lodge 242.