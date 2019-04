Arthur Ellis Ladson - Arthur Leigh Ellis, 101, of Ladson, widower of Drucille Davis Ellis, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019. The visitation will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 1 o'clock in North Trident Baptist Church, Summerville. The service will follow at 2 o'clock. Memorials may be made to North Trident Baptist Church, 9939 Jamison Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Arthur was born on October 31, 1917, in Petersburg, VA, a son of the late Harry B. Ellis and Annie Ruth Aldridge. Arthur was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans serving as a Camp Commander AP Hill #167 in Colonial Heights, VA, Cockade Rifles in Petersburg VA, National Rifle Association, U.S. Civil Air Patrol Pilot and Deacon of North Trident Baptist Church. He retired as supervisor at Petersburg Builders Building. Arthur is survived by his son Arthur L. Ellis, Jr. and his wife Wanda McNair Ellis of Summerville; grandsons Joshua L. Ellis and Justin M. Ellis, both of Summerville; sisters Jesse E. Westerfield, Dinwiddie, VA., and Annie Ruth E. Massina, Midlothian, VA. He is predeceased by sisters Ester E. Hartley and Neil E Waller; brothers Bernard R. Ellis and Howard W. Ellis. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary