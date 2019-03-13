Arthur Gerald "Jerry" Brewer Pinopolis, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald "Jerry" Brewer of Pinopolis are invited to attend A Celebration of Life Service for the former at First Presbyterian Church of Moncks Corner this Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at 11 o'clock. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 o'clock until the hour of service, arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2019