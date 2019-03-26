Barbara Blackmon Sumter, SC - Barbara Jean Westberry Blackmon, 84, wife of Robert E. Blackmon, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Born September 13, 1934, in Taylor County, Florida, she was a daughter of the late H.J. Westberry and the late Verdie Ammons Westberry. She was a member of Northside Memorial Baptist Church and was formerly employed at South Carolina National Bank. Survivors include her husband of 66 years; three children, Annette Blackmon Adams and Lee Blackmon (Celeste) all of Sumter, and Robbie "Mel" Blackmon (Lynn) of Hanahan; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Patricia W. Field (Charlie) of Tallahassee, FL, and Shirley W. Cutrer of Murphy, NC; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer R. Flowers. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday in the Family Life Center at Northside Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Neal Sweet, the Rev. Jimmy Holley, and the Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fellowship Sunday School Class of which she was a member. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to Northside Memorial Baptist Church, 1004 North Main St., Sumter, SC 29153. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 27, 2019