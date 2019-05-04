Barbara Brown Orangeburg, SC - Barbara Ann Brown, 64, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Ms. Barbara was born on January 1, 1955 in Charleston County. She was the daughter of the late William Charlie Brown and the late Annie Gaskins Brown. Survivors include her two brothers; William Brown (Sonia), Raphail Brown (Nell) and six sisters, Rena Huthmacher (Henry), Mary Thomas (Charlie), Florence Martin (Bill), Gloria Weatherford, Virginia Litchfield (Raymond) and Billie Jo Gaskins (Ed). The family will have a private service at a later date. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 5, 2019