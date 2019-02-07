Barbara Campbell Pittman Summerville - Barbara Jean Campbell Pittman, 87, of Summerville, wife of the late Sherwood Pittman, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. A private family viewing will be held for the family. A graveside service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Barbara was born on May 22, 1931 in Ridgeville, SC, daughter of the late Clifford and Beatrice Campbell. She graduated from Chicora High School in Charleston, SC. She enjoyed sewing and painting. Most of all she loved her children and family. Especially wrestling with her grandson. Survivors include: three children: Donna Humphrey (Ronnie) of Maxton, NC, Douglas Pittman (Kay) of Summerville, and Kaye McLuskey (the late Mac) of Summerville; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by one son: Thomas Eugene Pittman; one daughter: Brenda Pittman Chisholm; one sister: Delores Campbell Peppel; and one brother: Donald Campbell. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary