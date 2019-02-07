Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Campbell Pittman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Campbell Pittman Obituary
Barbara Campbell Pittman Summerville - Barbara Jean Campbell Pittman, 87, of Summerville, wife of the late Sherwood Pittman, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. A private family viewing will be held for the family. A graveside service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Barbara was born on May 22, 1931 in Ridgeville, SC, daughter of the late Clifford and Beatrice Campbell. She graduated from Chicora High School in Charleston, SC. She enjoyed sewing and painting. Most of all she loved her children and family. Especially wrestling with her grandson. Survivors include: three children: Donna Humphrey (Ronnie) of Maxton, NC, Douglas Pittman (Kay) of Summerville, and Kaye McLuskey (the late Mac) of Summerville; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by one son: Thomas Eugene Pittman; one daughter: Brenda Pittman Chisholm; one sister: Delores Campbell Peppel; and one brother: Donald Campbell. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now