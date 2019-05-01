Barbara Lee Belton N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Barbara Lee Belton and those of her siblings, Sanquinetta Gethers, Tarita Gethers, Raymond R. Davenport, William F. Thompson, Samuel Gethers and Eric Gethers; those of her aunt and uncles Mary Gethers, Silas Gethers, Jr. and Johnny B. Gethers and those of her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends, are invited to attend her home going service on Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:00AM at Shiloh 7th Day Adventist Church, 3914 Dorchester Rd., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. Ms. Belton will repose this evening from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 2, 2019