Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benny Harold "Buddy" Leopard Jr.. View Sign





Benny Harold Leopard, Jr. "Buddy" James Island - Benny Harold Leopard Jr. "Buddy", 83 passed peacefully in his home on James Island early morning on February 5, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1936 to Benny Harold Leopard and Willie Mae Holcombe (nee Antley). He was married to the love of his life, Alice Faye Leopard (nee Smith ) for over 62 years. He is survived by his three children; Sharon Faye Waldrop (spouse Gary Waldrop), Harold Lance Leopard, and Cynthia "Cindy" Charlene Leopard. He also has three adored grandchildren; Heather Faye Antley McCarthy (spouse Patrick McCarthy), Benjamin Harold Johnson (spouse Samantha Johnson), and Kindall Yvonne Waldrop (partner Logan Salter). And five beautiful great- grandchildren; Finnegan McCarthy, Dax McCarthy, Alayna Rose, Alyssa Johnson, and Baylin Salter. More than anything Buddy was filled to the brim with four generations of love, laughter, and joy; to which he was the patriarch. The love that he shared with his wife was one that fairytales could be written about. His children were each taught to be themselves by the coolest parents alive spending their time both shagging on Folly Beach and enjoying the outdoors at Midway Plantation. He was a father unlike most; fair, understanding, and so cool that even your friends wanted to be friends with him. His grandchildren were so beyond loved and spoiled by him that they all now refer to him as "their very best friend". Buddy was a man that loved to be outdoors; on the water, preferably, (hopefully with a big fish in hand) or in his garden growing anything and everything beautiful you could imagine. If he wasn't outside he was working hard to both care for and dote upon those he loved, or in an epic battle with his love, Alice, at a game of Yahtzee (to which their scores topped a million), Canasta, Poker, you name it. Above all, Buddy ultimately ended up guiding those he loved by example; an example of love, honesty, hard work, perseverance, and following your heart. "Like a Rock" were the words he lived and died by. It was his mantra, his ethos. He was as strong as a rock, and his memory will live on as a statue in the hearts and souls of his family, a statue left to guide and comfort them every day. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close