REV. BERNARD A. BROWN Sr.

In Loving Memory Of REV. BERNARD A. BROWN, SR. March 12, 2016 Three years ago God took you. He took the love of my life, my closest friend. Not a day passes that I don't think about you. They say that time is a healer, but I'm not too sure about that. For every time I think of you, I miss you more and more. Love You Always Sadly missed by your Wife L'Tanya, Mama ETHEL, Sons Bernard Jr., Shonn, Clinton, Daughters Pheona, Taylor, Brothers, Sisters, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
