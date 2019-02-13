In Loving Memory Of MRS. BERNICE D. BAILEY February 14, 1947 Happy 72nd Birthday in Heaven You are in Heaven but you live on in our hearts, your life lives on through us. We talk about you and speak your name because you will always be a part of our lives. It is not where we wanted you but where God wanted you to be. Loved and sadly missed by your husband Charles Bailey Jr., son Martin D. Bailey, Grands, Great-Grand, Sister, Brother, Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019