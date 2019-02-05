Mrs. Bertha Mack SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends Mrs. Bertha Mack and those of her children, James Mack, Joseph Mack, Nathaniel Mack, Wesley (Margherita) Grant, Vicki Mack and Angie Mack; and those of her siblings, Lucille Vereen, Carrie Nesmith, Betty Frazier and May Ellison are invited to attend her home going service on Thursday, February 7, 2019, 11:00AM at New Hope Baptist Church, 2900 Appleton Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Mack will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019