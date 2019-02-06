Betsy Claire McCarter Williams Summerville - Betsy Claire McCarter Williams, 69, of Summerville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her residence. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Fairview Cemetery, 126 Fairview Church Road, Fountain Inn, SC 29644. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407. A reception will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in honor of Betsy Williams, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407. Betsy was born on February 28, 1949 in Greenville, SC, daughter of the late John Wilton and Beth Mahon McCarter. She graduated from Hillcrest High School, as valedictorian, in Simpsonville, SC. She then graduated from Clemson University and went on to receive her master's degree in Accounting from College of Charleston. She was a CPA for 38 years in Charleston and Summerville. Betsy was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for 37 years. Betsy was a servant to God, her family, friends and her professional clients. She was selfless in every sense of the word. She gave her time always to her church and her loved ones. Her faith in Christ and her love of His written word was the steering wheel of her life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but her smile, her laugh, her pure spirit and Christian witness will never be forgotten. She brought so much Joy to the World. Survivors include: one daughter: Claire Kriese (Chuck) of Summerville; three grandchildren: Lillian, Paul, and Adeline; and one brother: John McCarter (Jane) of Fountain Inn. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary