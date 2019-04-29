Betsy Smith Hendricks N. Charleston - Betsy Smith Hendricks, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Billy Lake Hendricks went to be with The Lord Monday, April 29, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street, at 11:00 a.m. where her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The internment will be Wednesday afternoon in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC, at 4:00 p.m. Betsy was born August 12, 1931, in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ernest Smith and Susie Batson Smith. While maintaining a home and raising her children, Betsy put herself through nursing school and loved her nursing career. She and Bill moved to Greenville and later to Charleston. They were both loyal and active members of Deer Park Baptist Church where their life was full with church activities especially the bereavement committee and their "Go-Getters" group. Betsy was a skilled seamstress, painter and crafter. She and Bill both enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, great-grands and fishing off the docks of the Folly River. Betsy is survived by her daughter, Deborah Mims (Larry) of Greenville, SC; son, Gary C. Brown (Pam) of Folly Beach, SC; five grandchildren: Kelly Mims Mangum (Michael), Christopher Mims (Lisa), Nathan Mims (Mandy), Cory Brown (Kelsey) and Eric Brown; four great-grandchildren: John Lake Mangum, Caleb Christopher Mims, Daniel Hendricks Mims and Cole Hendricks Brown. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dr. Charles Stanley, In Touch Ministries at www.intouch.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary