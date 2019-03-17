Betty Brown-Wingate Charleston - The family of Mrs. Betty Mae Brown-Wingate, formerly of 5 Bogard St. Charleston, SC., announces her passing on March 12, 2019. The family invites you to her celebration of life services which will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:00AM at Greater Refuge Temple 230 Huger St. Charleston, SC. Interment: William Moorer Cemetery- Harleyville, SC. Viewing and visitation with the family will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 3:00-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC and also from 6:00-8:00PM at Greater Refuge Temple. The family will be receiving friends at 8403 Buttonwood Court (Windsor Hill Subdivision) N. Charleston, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Betty is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29403. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2019