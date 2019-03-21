Betty F. Copeland

Betty F. Copeland Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Betty Fludd Copeland are invited to attend her funeral service Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 12 Noon, at Mitten Lane Holiness Church, 117 Mitten Road, Moncks Corner, SC. Viewing will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: her daughters, Joletha Copeland and Latoya Howell; stepson, Kelvin Moore (Andrea); grandchildren, Daquan, Micah, Jasmine Howell and R'Ryanna Bishop; brothers, Luther "Blackie" Fludd (Sarah) and Willie James "Moody" Fludd (Esther); niece who was raised as a sister, Maggie Fludd; niece and nephews Betty raised, Sabrina, Willie and Jamie McNeil; mother-in-law, Sarah Copeland; godchildren, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
