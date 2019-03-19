Betty Jean Carmichael Summerville - Betty Jean Hendrix Carmichael, 82, of Summerville, wife of the late William Wayne Carmichael, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her residence. Family and friend are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Lynchburg Presbyterian Cemetery, Highway 341, Lynchburg, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 111 Waring St. Summerville, SC 29483 or The Ark of SC, 502 W 5th N St., Summerville, SC 29483. Betty was born on January 23, 1937 in Lynchburg, SC, daughter of the late Edgar Lewis and Mamie Dukes Clements. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Eastern Star Carolina Chapter #25. She was the former pianist at First Baptist Church of Ravenel. She worked for Dr. Allen Harrell's office on James Island for more then 30 years, best known as Mrs. Betty. Survivors include: one son: Marion Hendrix (Robin) of Summerville; three grandchildren: Anna Hendrix of Greenwood, Jessica Marshall of Summerville, and Jolynn Ward of Summerville; one great-granddaughter: Sumiko Marshall of Summerville; one sister: Louise Holden of Columbia. She was predeceased by her first husband: Marion "Bo" Hendrix of Ravenel and one grandson: Paul Hendrix. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary