Bettye Allmond Hardee Jones Summerville - Bettye Jones died Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home, Summerville, SC. She was born in the McAllister Apartments on Westforest Avenue, Norfolk, VA on April 25, 1926. Her funeral services will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. She was predeceased by her parents, her wonderful mother, Nellie Virginia Allmond Hardee; her father, Carl Lorin Hardee and her fine, loving husband, George Williams Jones. She graduated from Miss Turnbull's School in Norfolk and attended Westover College in Richmond, VA. Bettye and her husband built and operated The Chart House Motel in Kill Devil Hills, NC for a number of years. She is survived by dear friends, Sally M. Calvin and John Leatherwood and numerous cousins. Bettye asks that there be no flowers sent. Any memorial gifts may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.