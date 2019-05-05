Beulah Davis Bennett Mt. Pleasant - Beulah Bennett went home to be with her Lord on May 5, 2019. What a homecoming that must have been and we, as her family, rejoice that she never doubted where she was going after death. That fact brought us great comfort in those final days and defined who she was and how she lived her life. Beulah was born in Ohatchee, Alabama on July 15, 1929. She described her childhood as poor monetarily but oh so rich in Christian heritage. She was blessed with Christian parents and 9 siblings, 7 of whom lived to adulthood, and she remained close to them and their families her entire life. She adored her Alabama crew. With great courage and determination Beulah left her Alabama roots and moved to Mt. Pleasant to begin a new life as a single mom. She met the love of her life, Ryan Bennett, and married him on August 16, 1958. Mt Pleasant became her new home and she became involved in her community, and her church (Oh, how she loved her church family!) all while building a successful career at SCE&G, from which she retired in 1989. Beulah is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Sadler, son-in-law Doug whom she claimed as her son, four grandchildren, Matt (Erin) Sadler, Brooke (Ryan) Frasier, Zack Sadler, and Cameron (Chris) Rick, eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Emerson, Conner, Tuesday, Sadie, Aubrey, Nelson, Waylon, and one on the way, her sister Faye Fulford, numerous nieces and nephews and friends. She richly invested in each person mentioned above. With great love and devotion, she modeled a servant spirit to each of us and we are all better people for having known and been loved by her. A Celebration Service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Mount Pleasant, 681 McCants Drive, at 10:00 am, followed by a reception in The Welcome Center. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc, Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Mt Pleasant Benevolence Fund, 681 McCants Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, or Water Missions International, P.O. Box 31258, Charleston, SC 29417. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary