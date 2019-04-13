Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Blythe Bickford Baker Obituary
Blythe Bickford Baker Mt. Pleasant - Blythe Bickford Baker, 48, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Blythe was born May 22, 1970 in Miami, Florida, daughter of Clifford Bickford and Charlotte Haskell Bickford. She is survived by her former husband, Chris Baker and their two sons, Colin Baker and Finn Baker, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her parents, Clifford and Charlotte Bickford of Gainesville, FL; two brothers, Josh Bickford (Celia) of St. Pete Beach, FL and Joel Bickford (Meghan Brunelli) of Terra Ceia, FL; sister, Beth Bickford Skukan (Brian) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and her nieces and nephews, Maya Bickford, Jackson Bickford, Miles Skukan, and Madeline Skukan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Blythe's name may be made to South Carolina (www.sc.wish.org), Camp Happy Days (www.camphappydays.org), or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Palmetto Chapter, 810 Dutch Square Boulevard, Columbia, SC, 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019
