Britany Grimball N. Charleston - The family of Ms. Britany Grimball announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 1:00PM at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church 1561 Mosstree Rd. N. Charleston, SC. Britany leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Ms. Oneita Grimball and Mr. Roderick Mann, her siblings Ashley and Latrice Grimball, Christine and Crystal Cain. Viewing for Ms. Grimball will be on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC from 3:00-6:00PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Britany is in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019