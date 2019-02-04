Britney Goodley N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Britney Renee' Goodley and those of her parents, Lori Horlbeck and Johnny English; those of her grandparents, Corine Goodley and Sylvia Williams; and those of her siblings, Ciera Goodley, Johnny English, Jr., and Julantate English are invited to attend her home going service on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Peters AME Church, 4650 Sanders Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at St. Peters AME Church Cemetery. Ms. Goodley will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountry.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
St Peters Ame Church
4650 Sanders Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019