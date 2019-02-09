Bryan Thornton LeNoir Summerville - Bryan Thornton LeNoir, 49, of Summerville, husband of Wanda Coleman LeNoir, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 3 o'clock at Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W 3rd S St., Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will be private. Bryan was born on March 23, 1969 in Charleston, SC, son of Joe P. and Patti LeNoir of Summerville. He graduated from Summerville High School class of 1988 and attended the College of Charleston. Bryan was a devoted father, family-supporter, as well as an avid sports fan that loved Duke Basketball. He was raised in an incredible family that gave him the opportunity to learn the game of golf and play basketball at Bethany UMC and Summerville High School. He volunteered countless hours coaching and developing his children along with numerous others within the community. His efforts to make each moment memorable gained him admiration from his peers, and Bryan will be remembered for his unwavering personality, infectious humor, and utmost selflessness. The ability to "light up a room" was his natural gift and his character touched everyone he had the opportunity to meet. Bryan was a self-taught photographer who captured life's most memorable moments through his lens. He leaves behind the greatest collection of photos through which family and friends can cherish and remember his life. Survivors include his wife Wanda of 19 years and parents Joe and Patti; two sons: Price Coleman LeNoir, age 16, of Summerville and Peyton Ballard LeNoir, age 14, of Summerville; two brothers: Joe LeNoir, Jr. (Carla) of Raleigh, NC, David LeNoir (Kimberly) of Irmo, SC, and his beloved extended family. Memorials may be made to the LeNoir children education fund c/o Wanda C LeNoir, Bank of America. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary