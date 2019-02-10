|
BT1 William "Bill" Lloyd Small (USN, Ret.) Summerville - BT1 William "Bill" Lloyd Small, (USN, Ret.), 82, of Summerville, South Carolina, husband of Rose Marie Grooms Small died Saturday, February 9, 2019. His graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort SC 29902 at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTHWOODS CHAPEL from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Bill was born June 30, 1936 in Glen Rock, New Jersey. He graduated from Tom's River New Jersey High School and retired from the United States Navy. He worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard for a number of years and then retired from the Charleston Air Force Base as a Boiler Technician. Bill was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Summerville, American Legion Post 166 and 40 & 8 Voiture 1067 both of Goose Creek, SC. He enjoyed spending time with his wife gardening and attending American Legion and 40 & 8 activites. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rose Marie Small of Summerville, SC and nephew, Kevin Baker (Beverly) of Summerville, SC.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019