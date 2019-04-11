|
Carl Brown Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Carl Brown, are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at 11 AM, Saturday April 13, 2019 in New Jerusalem AME Church, 6179 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Brown will be held at the Chapel, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3 PM to 8 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019