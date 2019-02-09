|
|
Carl Wright Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Carl Wright are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Mt. Horr African Methodist Church, 4360 Highway 174, Yonges Island, SC. Interment - Mt. Horr Memorial Gardens, Yonges Island, SC. There will be no viewing Sunday. Mr. Wright is survived by his wife, Vernell S. Wright; children, Mavis Wright, Darcy Wright, Reginald (Delores) Seabrook, Irma White, Preston White and Clarence Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019