Carol S. Davis Mt. Pleasant - Carol S. Davis, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of James Edward Davis, entered into eternal peace Sunday, April 21, 2019. ** A graveside service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island, at 3:00 pm. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Davis Jackson (Tim) of North Charleston, SC; Marjorie Davis Bokern (Joey, who Carol loved like a son) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her brother, Fred Steinlein, and his wife, Maureen, who was like a sister to Carol, of Coconut Creek, FL; four grandchildren, Michael Thomas, Maggie Bokern, Grace Deaton, and Joseph Bokern. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Joseph Steinlein. Arrangements made by J. Henry Stuhr's Mt. Pleasant. www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019