Carroll Jack Holden N. Charleston - C. Jack Holden, 75, of North Charleston, passed away Monday February 4, 2019. Jack was born March 21, 1943, in Hendersonville, NC. He was the son of the late Clarence and Miranda Sorrell Holden. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jack retired after 20 plus years from CSX Railways. He is survived by his older brother Bobby Holden (Barbara) and sister Nan Steen of Savannah, many nieces and nephews, and his favorite Uncle Richard Sorrell. The family will receive friends Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019