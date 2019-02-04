Mr. Catello Morris "Lino" Acanfora CHARLESTON - It is with great sadness to announce that Mr. Catello Morris Acanfora "Lino", son of the late Angelo Acanfora and Mary Louise Morris Acanfora, born February 9, 1949, resident of Charleston, SC, passed away January 31, 2019. Lino was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, a proud UPS retiree and former President of the Local 509 Teamsters Union. Lino had many qualities of which impacted our community. His quick wit, helping hands, and giving heart made it impossible for him to meet a stranger. His impact on others lives will always be remembered. His faithful life will be forever cherished in the lives of his children: Angela E. Bohlen (Jeremiah), Jonathan Catello Acanfora (Candy), and Joshua Lee Acanfora (Endia); Six Grandchildren: Angelina Sage Ricker, Cohen Catello Acanfora, Ruby Jaylee Acanfora, Jude Holmes Eaton, Samuel Lee Acanfora, and August Eaton Acanfora; Three sisters and one brother: Giovanna Margaret Acanfora Becker (Gary), Maria Louisa Acanfora Hager (Tim), Linda Carol Acanfora Rasmussen (Randy), and Elio Angelo Acanfora. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00pm, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3312 Bonanza Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019