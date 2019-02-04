Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Cedric Jaggers Rock Hill, SC - Mr. Cedric Hunt Jaggers, 71, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home. All services are private. Born in Jackson, TN, Mr. Jaggers was the son of the late Earl Enloe Jaggers and the late Lucille Menzies Jaggers. He was a graduate of Union University in Jackson, TN and received his Masters of Public Administration from the University of Memphis. He was drafted into the US Army while working on a masters degree at the University of Tennessee and served for two years, the last year in Korea. After his military service, he worked for the state of Tennessee until going to work for the Social Security Administration in 1973. He retired in 2009 as Assistant District Manager for the Rock Hill District. He was an avid runner and was elected to the South Carolina Road Runners Club Hall of Fame in 1992, and to the Cooper River Bridge Run Hall of Fame in 2001. He was historian for the Cooper River Bridge Run and his race history has been posted on the race's website. Mr. Jaggers was a former President of the Rock Hill Striders Running Club and for the Charleston Running Club. He was Vice President and editor of the low Country Runner in Charleston for a dozen years. He was a contributing editor to RUNNING JOURNAL magazine since 1984 and was the editor to the South Carolina Runner's Gazette which he created in 2005. In 2011, his book CHARLESTON'S COOPER RIVER BRIDGE RUN A COMPLETE HISTORY IN WORDS AND PHOTOS was published by Evening Post Books. He was a member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Rock Hill. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Kathy Wooldridge Jaggers; two sisters, Katharine Dickerson of Jackson, TN and Lucile Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; and his niece, Michelle Lewis of Gaithersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Jaggers' name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

